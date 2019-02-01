Image copyright Karl Bate Image caption Jake died four days after being stabbed multiple times

A pet owner said he was left devastated when his dog died after it was stabbed by a burglar.

Collie cross Jake was attacked during a break-in at his owner's house in Neachells Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, on 24 January.

Karl Bate said he found Jake curled up with multiple stab wounds. The dog died four days later in its sleep at home.

West Midlands Police is appealing for information and said no arrests have been made.

Mr Bate, 35, said he had returned home from work in the afternoon to find the door to his house open and a man carrying his TV.

The burglar threw the TV at him and ran off.

Mr Bate then found 12-year-old Jake with serious injuries and called the RSPCA, which came to his home.

Image caption Owner Karl Bate said he was devastated by Jake's death

Mr Bate said: "Jake had three stab wounds in his leg and one at the base of his skull.

"The vet said he had no chance of survival because he had been hit in his spinal cord.

"It has left me feeling devastated and it has destroyed me."

The vet gave the dog medication and it was allowed to die in its sleep.

Mr Bate explained Jake, a rescue dog, who was with another seven dogs in the house at the time, was the only with the temperament to confront the burglar.

In a widely shared social media post he asked for people who knew anyone with bite marks they could not account for to get in touch.

