Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ozzy Osbourne - aka The Prince Of Darkness - said he was "devastated" at having to postpone his tour

Rock star Ozzy Osbourne has had to postpone the rest of his UK and European tour after illness led him to cancel the opening dates.

The Birmingham-born performer was forced to call off the first four nights of his No More Tours 2 due to flu, organisers said.

The former Black Sabbath singer said he has since been diagnosed with bronchitis and cannot risk touring.

Osbourne said he was "devastated" but determined to reschedule the dates.

He has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which doctors warned could develop into pneumonia given the extensive travel schedule.

Image caption Black Sabbath before a BBC performance in September 1970

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was due to perform in Dublin on Wednesday alongside Judas Priest, before heading to the UK on Friday and then to Munich on 13 February.

The tour was to due to end in Barcelona in March. Organisers said they hope to reschedule the dates for September.

Osbourne and Black Sabbath, who have been credited with inventing heavy metal music, finished an 81-date worldwide farewell tour in their home city in February 2017.