Image copyright Solihull Updates Image caption Police said three offenders carjacked the man in Baldwins Lane, Hall Green

A man has been airlifted to hospital with suspected serious injuries after he was knocked over by his own vehicle in a carjacking, police said.

The motorist had been driving his white Audi A3 Sport when he was targeted by three offenders in Baldwins Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, at about 07:00 GMT.

He was then run over by the car, West Midlands Police added.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

