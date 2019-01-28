Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption John Nixon was given a life sentence, with a minimum of 15 years

A man who stabbed his neighbour to death during a fight in his son's bedroom has been jailed for life.

John Nixon, 55, murdered Reece Hipwood at his home in Yardley Wood, Birmingham.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Mr Hipwood had tried to defend himself with a vacuum cleaner with the help of Nixon's partner.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Nixon, of Sandmere Road, was told he will serve a minimum of 15 years.

Reece Hipwood died after being stabbed in the early hours of 15 July 2018

During his trial, the court heard how mechanic Nixon had described Mr Hipwood as "like a son" and said they had a "great relationship".

But a brawl broke out on 15 July 2018 after Mr Hipwood accused the defendant of being "a drunk" and "no role model for your son".

The men fought in Nixon's 11-year-old autistic son's bedroom and on the upstairs landing, where Nixon stabbed Mr Hipwood seven times, the court heard.

Nixon's partner Leigh-Anna Hunt said she saw him "dripping in blood" as she tried to get her son out of the way.

Emergency services were called to the house in Sandmere Road

Lesley Milner, from the CPS, said after sentencing: "With the support of that witness evidence, including the partner of the offender, the prosecution was able to put forward a case to support the charge for murder.

"This is a devastating case where a situation between two acquaintances escalated out of control."

Upon the guilty verdict, Mr Hipwood's family said: "As a family - Reece's mother, father, fiancée and sisters - we are happy that justice has been done for the loss of our son Reece, both for us and for Reece's friends."

