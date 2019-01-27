Four bailed over stabbing in Wolverhampton city centre
Four people arrested after a man was stabbed in a city centre have been released on bail.
The attack happened near to The Outback Nightclub on Queen Street, Wolverhampton, at 04:22 GMT on Saturday.
A 22-year-old man sustained a single stab wound to the back.
West Midlands Police said two men, aged 18 and 19, and two 15-year-old boys, who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, have been bailed.
The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The force added they believed it was a "targeted attack" with no threat to the wider public.