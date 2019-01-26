Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found with serious head injuries, police said

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found with serious injuries at a house has been bailed.

Police were called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Albert Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at about 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but died later on Thursday.

A 36-year-old man has been released on police bail and murder investigations are ongoing.

West Midlands Police said the body of the woman had not yet been formally identified, but her next of kin had been informed.

Detectives have appealed for information and urged people who were in the vicinity of Albert Road overnight between Tuesday 22 January and Wednesday 23 January to get in touch.

The force said they would like to know whether anyone saw a woman with a head injury or witnessed any kind of disorder.