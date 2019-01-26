Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near to The Outback Nightclub on Queen Street, Wolverhampton

A man has been left seriously injured after a stabbing in a city centre.

It happened near to The Outback Nightclub on Queen Street, Wolverhampton, at 04:22 GMT.

West Midlands Police said the 22-year-old victim sustained a single stab wound to the back. He is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, and two 15-year-old boys, all from the city, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

All four remain in custody, the force said.

Det Sgt Neil Bason, from Force CID, said: "We believe this was a targeted attack with no threat to the wider public, but we'll be deploying extra officers to the area to give reassurance over the weekend.

"At present our inquiries are ongoing and officers are in the area carrying out CCTV and forensic investigations."

Witnesses are asked to contact West Midlands Police.