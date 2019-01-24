Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Holly Burke was off duty when she was killed

A man has appeared in court charged with killing an off-duty PCSO whose car was hit by a vehicle being pursued by police.

Holly Burke, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Lordswood Road, Birmingham, on Tuesday night.

Darren Ogom, 42, did not enter a plea to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on 21 February.

Mr Ogom spoke only to confirm his name, address and nationality during a five-minute hearing.

He is accused of causing Ms Burke's death by driving a silver Renault Megane Scenic dangerously.

Police said the vehicle had been involved in a 15-minute police pursuit before it collided with Ms Burke's car in the Bearwood area of the city.

Mr Ogom, of Longdales Road, Kings Norton, also faces charges of driving without a licence, driving with no insurance and failing to stop for a police officer.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Holly Burke had been a PCSO for 14 months

Ms Burke had been a police community support officer (PCSO) with West Midlands Police for 14 months.

Ch Supt Kenny Bell said it was "a desperately sad time for everyone who knew Holly".

Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson described Ms Burke's death as "truly tragic" and said she was "greatly valued" by the force and the communities she served.

The force said the circumstances surrounding the crash had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which said it has been gathering evidence including body-worn and in-car footage.

