Four men have been charged in connection with the murder of a man who was shot in the chest.

Dwaine Haughton, 24, died on 20 July 2018 from injuries he sustained in an attack in Valley Road, Park Village, Wolverhampton.

The men, aged between 22 and 42, have all been charged with conspiracy to murder.

West Midlands Police has not yet charged anyone with Mr Haughton's murder.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Haughton had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Montell Gray, 42, of no fixed address and 23-year-old Seamus Williams, of Okemont Drive, Wednesfield, appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court earlier. They were remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 20 February.

Their co-accused - 25-year-old Dwain Smith, of The Broadway, Dudley, and 22-year-old Kurrum Guild, of Oakthorpe Gardens, Tividale - have been remanded in custody to appear before magistrates in Walsall on 29 January.

All four are also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods.

A 21-year-old man arrested in August on suspicion of Mr Haughton's murder has not been charged.

