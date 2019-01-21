Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mark Stokes was found guilty of three robberies and three attempted robberies

A carjacker who used a handgun to threaten female drivers during a two-day robbery spree has been jailed.

Mark Stokes, 49, who wore a balaclava, struck six times in Birmingham last February leaving victims "traumatised", West Midlands Police said.

The women "would not have known" the pistol was a ball-bearing gun when it was pointed at them, the force said.

On Friday, Stokes, of Sommerfield Road, Birmingham, was jailed for 18 and half years at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was found guilty of three counts of robbery and three of attempted robbery, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Det Con Lee Reeday said: "These were shocking offences targeting female drivers, some of which were committed in broad daylight with a firearm."

Stokes' offences, carried out in the Quinton and Harborne areas, began on 4 February 2018, when he forced a woman from her VW Scirocco and drove off.

The next day he tried to steal an Audi as its owner loaded shopping at Tesco's car park in Rideacre Road, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Forensic investigations matched Stokes' DNA to an Adidas top, found near the scene of some offences, and the recovered balaclava

Less than three hours later, Stokes tried to take a woman's Mercedes A class by firing the BB gun at the car window.

And at about 22:00 GMT, he "ambushed" a woman as she pulled her Audi Q5 on to her driveway but "fled empty-handed" after her husband heard her screaming.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Stokes was pictured on CCTV stumbling as he made off in a stolen VW Golf, say police

CCTV footage and witness accounts led officers to seize a Vauxhall Vectra, where they found a balaclava and a handbag taken during the first robbery.

Stokes was also tracked via a shop's CCTV film which showed him wearing a "distinctive blue Adidas top identical to one worn by the offender".

His robbery convictions included two where cars were stolen from homes last summer, said police who are still trying to find his "driver accomplice".