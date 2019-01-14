Image copyright PA Image caption Football valuer Alistair Lofley said it was the "first time I've had the honour of selling an FA Cup winner's medal"

An FA Cup winner's medal presented to a goalkeeper who was forced to retire before the 1954 final is up for auction.

Norman Heath played more than 121 games for West Bromwich Albion, but severe neck injuries forced his retirement one month before the team went on to win.

The medal, which will be auctioned alongside other memorabilia including a request to bring sandwiches for an away game, has been priced at £6,000.

Auctioneers said it was "incredible".

Image copyright PA Image caption The FA Cup medal was described as "incredible" and "rare"

Football valuer Alistair Lofley said it was the "first time I've had the honour of selling an FA Cup winner's medal".

"You don't come across one often."

Mr Heath, who died in 1983, debuted for Albion in 1943, and sustained his career-ending injury in a league match against Sunderland four days after winning an FA Cup semi-final against Port Vale in 1954.

Mr Lofley described it as "the cruellest of blows", adding: "I do not think there can be a football fan in the land who could not be touched by his story."

Image copyright PA Image caption Club letters are also going under the hammer, including this one which advises Mr Heath to "bring sandwiches"

The "treasure trove" of memorabilia also includes his contracts with the football club and club letters.

It "provides a historical record of a player's life in the 1940s," Mr Lofley said, "including the Second World War and beyond."

The Birmingham-made medal will be auctioned next month by Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire.

