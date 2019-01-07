Image copyright Family handout Image caption June Jones and Michael Foran, who is accused of her murder

The ex-boyfriend of a woman found dead at her flat five days after being reported missing has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Michael Foran, 32, was arrested after a police manhunt following the discovery of June Jones's body at her West Bromwich home on New Year's Eve.

Police believe Ms Jones, 33, was subjected to a "brutal assault", and was killed weeks before she was found.

Mr Foran, of no fixed address, was remanded at Walsall Magistrates' Court.

He is accused of killing Ms Jones between 16 December and 31 December.

Mr Foran spoke only to confirm his name and Irish nationality during a brief hearing before magistrates on Monday.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Michael Foran has appeared in court over the murder of June Jones

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said he was arrested in Liverpool on Saturday. Ms Jones' sister had reported her missing on 26 December.

Police previously said it was probable she had died in mid-December, a couple of weeks before she was reported missing, and that there was evidence she was attacked with a weapon.

Det Insp Warren Hines, from West Midlands Police's homicide department, said: "I would like to thank the public and media for their support in this investigation and I would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward."

Keith O'Dwyer, 34, of Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, appeared before Walsall magistrates on Saturday charged with assisting the suspected killer and was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

West Midlands Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over the case.

