Image caption Passengers are being advised to check flight departures and arrivals after the problem was reported earlier

Services have been suspended at Birmingham Airport due to an air traffic control fault.

Passengers are being advised to check departures and arrivals as flights are being diverted from the airport.

A spokesman said: "We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to our passengers."

Flights are expected to be affected until 22:00 GMT, air traffic management organisation Eurocontrol said.

It added that the fault was due to a failure of the electronic flight plan system.