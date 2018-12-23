Image copyright Google Image caption A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A cyclist has died in a collision with a Porsche in a country lane.

The 51-year-old man was in collision with a Porsche Boxster travelling in the opposite direction, just before 12:00 GMT on Saturday in Eastcote Lane, Solihull.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released. Investigations are ongoing.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police said: "This is an extremely tragic incident for all involved," and has appealed for anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to get in touch.