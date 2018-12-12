Image copyright Google Image caption Three teenage boys were stabbed outside the University of Birmingham School on Monday

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after three teenagers were stabbed outside a school.

The boy is accused of the attack near the University of Birmingham School in Weoley Park Road, Selly Oak, on Monday. Two boys, aged 14 and 15, remain in hospital.

He has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and an attempted wounding.

The boy was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old, also arrested by West Midlands Police have been bailed while investigations continue.

The force said they had been bailed with conditions banning them from going to any school other than the one they are registered to attend and ordered not to associate with several named youths.

Two of the victims, aged 14 and 15, who suffered injuries to the stomach and arm respectively, remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Another 14-year-old has been discharged and is recovering at home.

The University of Birmingham School has previously declined to comment and has referred inquiries to the police.

