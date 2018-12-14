Image copyright Family handout Image caption Viktorika Sokolova was reported missing the day before her body was discovered on a park bench

A 16-year-old boy murdered and raped a schoolgirl in a park before dumping her body on a bench.

Viktorija Sokolova was 14 when her head was "smashed in" in Wolverhampton's West Park on 12 April.

Her mother, who had to deny a hand in the murder, reported Viktorija missing the day before her body was found.

The teenager, who cannot be named, denied murder. He admitted he met and had sex with Viktorija in the park that night, claiming it was "consensual".

Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court found him guilty of her rape and murder but not guilty of a further charge of sexual penetration of her corpse.

'Black house' rendezvous

Viktorija had been "subjected to a brutal and sustained attack and then dragged dead or dying to the park bench," where she was "left in a very undignified position, half-naked", Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police, said.

Her body was discovered by a dog walker at about 07:00 BST. The man said he initially believed he had stumbled across a "prank" blow-up doll.

Image copyright Express and Star Image caption Viktorija's body was found by a dog walker in West Park in Wolverhampton in April

The teenage killer used Facebook messenger to arrange to meet her the night of her death at a pavilion in the park referred to as the "black house".

After denying he had seen Viktorija for months, he eventually admitted having sex with her that night, but said she was "alive and well" when he left to go home.

'Betray her trust'

In reality, he used "horrific" violence with a hammer-like weapon to deliver at least 21 blows to her head in a "sustained and ferocious attack", raped her and dragged her 150m across the park where he "draped" her partially clothed body and left her.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC said her head had been "smashed in".

Det Insp Corfield said there was "nothing" in the defendant's background to suggest he would "commit a seriously violent act, let alone the inexplicable levels of violence involved in Viktorija's murder".

The pair had been friends, she said, emphasising her killer was not a "faceless person" she met online.

"Viktorija could never have imagined someone she knew and trusted would betray her trust in the way he did," she said.

The teenager has been remanded in custody until 22 February for a pre-sentence review.