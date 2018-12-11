Cruise couple held over suitcase cocaine

Image copyright Cruise and Maritime Voyages Image caption The couple had been travelling on the Marco Polo

A British couple in their 70s have been arrested after cocaine was found in four suitcases on a cruise ship.

Officers found 20-22lb (9-10kg) of the drug during a search of the couple's cabin on the Marco Polo.

The pair, aged 72 and 70, were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking when the ship docked at Lisbon, Portuguese police said.

Operator Cruise and Maritime Voyages said it was "co-operating fully with the officials".

The ship had left Tilbury in Essex on November 5 and travelled to the West Indies and Azores with 610 passengers and 294 crew on board.

The couple were arrested on December 4 following a tip-off from the UK National Crime Agency.

They appeared before a judge and will be held while a joint Portuguese and British investigation continues.

A spokesman for the operator said the firm "does not tolerate any criminal activity or anti-social behaviour on board its ships".