Image caption The victim died at the scene on Central Drive in Lower Gornal

A 20-year-old man is the fourth person to be arrested after a man was chased by an armed group and stabbed to death.

Police were called to reports of a vehicle being rammed in Lower Gornal, Dudley, at about 21:40 GMT on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said two men were chased down Central Drive. One got away but a 34-year-old died of stab wounds at the scene.

The fourth arrested man, from West Bromwich, is being held on suspicion of murder. Three others have been bailed.

Image caption West Midlands Police appealed for anyone with information about the death to come forward

The men, aged 32, 36 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Lower Gornal on Tuesday but have since been released pending further investigations.

The fourth man was arrested on Wednesday alongside a 21-year-old woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

West Midlands Police has increased patrols in the area to "reassure members of the community".