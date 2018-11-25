Image copyright Google Image caption Deedmore Road has been cordoned off near St Patrick's Catholic Primary School

A 16-year old boy has died after being stabbed in Coventry on Saturday night.

He was found in Deedmore Road, Wood End, at around 23:40 GMT and died in hospital a short time later. Two others teenagers also suffered less serious injuries.

The boy's family have been informed, police said.

A murder investigation has been launched and West Midlands Police said officers were "following a number of active lines of inquiry".

The area near St Patrick's Primary School has been sealed off and police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

"A young boy has tragically been killed and we are determined to find out why this has happened," Det Supt Matt Markham said.

"We are talking about the terrible loss of a 16-year-old boy, someone who had their life to live, and we will be working round the clock to find who was responsible."