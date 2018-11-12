Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Suzy Lamplugh went missing in 1986 aged 25

Police investigating the murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh have found "no evidence" during a search at a property in the West Midlands.

The Metropolitan Police said it had concluded a two-week search at the Sutton Coldfield home - once owned by the mother of suspect John Cannan.

Ms Lamplugh was 25 when she disappeared in 1986 and declared dead in 1994, although a body has never been found.

Officers had been searching the garden and garage following new information.

Det Ch Supt Richard Wood said the latest line of inquiry "must have been traumatic" and "hugely painful" for Ms Lamplugh's family and friends.

"This has been a landmark case for the Met, both in terms of its scale and complexity, and because of the huge sense of tragedy of a young woman's life being cut short and the uncertainty around what happened to Suzy," he said.

"The case remains open, and the Met remains committed to bringing Suzy's killer to justice. We will continue to assess any new information that comes in."

The "painstaking" search of the grounds of the property involved the excavation of parts of the garden and the use of ground-penetrating radar, police said.

About 15 officers and staff from the Met and West Midlands Police were involved as well as an archaeologist.