Image copyright Foka Wolf

Satirical posters poking fun at the annoyances of modern life are burgeoning across London and Birmingham - after appearing on the walls of the Underground earlier this year.

The spoof ads by Foka Wolf - the latest of which takes aim at a new Primark store - are, perhaps unsurprisingly, drawing comparisons with the work of Banksy.

The Birmingham-based artist, who has been identified in newspaper reports as male and female but prefers to be referred to as "they", now boasts more than 10,000 Instagram followers.

Foka Wolf told the Evening Standard how their work started as handwritten notes created when they were "severely hungover".

From those modest handbills, they went on to create designs for huge billboards, which at first glance can look like ordinary adverts.

Image copyright Foka Wolf

Some of the artist's work has a darker edge, as this creation in east London demonstrates.

The theme of childhood is one that Foka Wolf has explored more than once.

Some of their work has a more political feel, with the subject of police cuts addressed in this creation.

And, perhaps inevitably, the artist's take on Brexit has also been the subject of their work.

Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, the artist said: "I try not to have a political leaning... because we live in a time where it's a little bit clouded and no-one knows what is really going on."

More often than not, it's the everyday annoyances, rather than the political ones, that crop up in Foka Wolf's art.

Image copyright Foka Wolf

Explaining their ethos, Foka Wolf said: "I'm trying to show people the nature of information, and question the nature of information - basically, put these fake adverts in so people question real news and adverts.

"But off the back of that, I've realised that there's a bunch of people who believe anything you stick up. If you put it up in the right way, people think it's real."

Foka Wolf is exhibiting some of their art at Bene Culture on Gibb Street in Digbeth, Birmingham, on 17 November.