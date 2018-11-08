Image copyright PA Image caption Former JLS star Oritse Williams arrived at Wolverhampton Crown Court to deny rape allegation

Former JLS star Oritse Williams will stand trial next year after he denied raping a fan in a hotel room, a court heard.

The 31-year-old is accused of the attack on a woman in Wolverhampton following a concert in December 2016.

Mr Williams, from Croydon, south London, pleaded not guilty to the rape charge at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The boyband singer, who shot to fame on the X Factor in 2008, will stand trial at the same court on 14 May 2019.

Mr Williams spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality, as well as to deny the charge during a 36-minute hearing.

Co-defendant Jamien Nagadhana, 31, from Hounslow, London, who is charged with assault by penetration in relation to the same incident, also denied the allegation and will stand trial with Mr Williams.

Both men were granted unconditional bail.

The pair were charged in September.

Mr Williams previously said that he would be stepping back from charity work after the allegations came to light.