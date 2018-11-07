Image caption Wall victims clockwise from top left: Mahamadou Jagana Jagana, Almamo Kinteh Jammeh, Saibo Sumbundu Sillah, Bangally Tunkara Dukuray and Ousman Kaba Diaby

The widow of a man crushed in a fatal wall collapse at a scrap yard learned of his death as word spread on WhatsApp, an inquest heard.

Ousmane Diaby, 39, was one of five workers killed instantly by the "catastrophic failure" of the 15ft (4.6m) of concrete, a jury heard.

His wife, Aminata Kaba, told a hearing she was approached by people who got the news on the messaging service.

The inquest in Birmingham is set to last two and a half weeks.

Alimamo Jammeh, 45, Bangally Dukureh, 55, Saibo Sillah, 42, and Muhamadou Jagana, 49, also died at Hawkeswood Metal Recycling, Birmingham, in July 2016.

Jurors heard all five men - four from the Gambia and one from Senegal - had been working in Spain, where they had found it increasingly difficult to find employment.

After coming to the UK, they began working at the plant in Nechells.

Birmingham and Solihull coroner Emma Brown said: "They were clearing out a scrap metal storage bay when one of the walls, made of heavy concrete blocks, fell on to them."

When emergency services arrived, "it was identified that all five men were deceased", she said.

All had to be identified by their fingerprints, the hearing was told.

In evidence Mr Kaba said: "Someone told me that someone had put it in WhatsApp because they did not know his close family in Birmingham.

Image caption Emergency crews rushed to the scene in Nechells on 7 July

"Then we went to the mosque and they said someone has died called Ousmane Diaby and that's how I knew about his death.

"Then my husband's uncle heard about it and told me about his death."

Widows of other victims described the effect of the deaths on them and their children.

'Children don't know'

Mr Dukuray's wife Hawa Kaba said the loss of her husband had been "absolutely devastating".

"Since my husband's death my son has become very quiet and withdrawn," she said.

"I have found life a huge struggle and I miss him daily."

Mr Jammeh's wife Awa Dibba said she had still not told her children about their father's death.

"Almamo worked so hard and loved his family," she said.

"The little children ask every day for their dad, they don't know he has died."

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The bodies of the men were recovered several days after the wall collapsed

Det Insp Nigel Harrison from West Midlands Police told the hearing there was "catastrophic failure of a wall" and the men's death would have been "instantaneous."

Ms Brown set out the four main topics for the inquests, which include events at the plant, the medical cause of death, the cause of the wall's collapse and the construction, maintenance and risk assessment of the site.

West Midlands Police detectives and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are continuing to investigate the incident.