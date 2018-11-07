Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Walford Road in Sparkbrook shortly after 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Three men have been arrested after a man who was found injured in Birmingham later died.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Walford Road in Sparkbrook just after 19:00 GMT on Tuesday to reports of "suspicious activity".

They found a man with serious injuries, and despite efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The men are being held on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

The force said a police cordon was put in place overnight and it has been conducting house to house enquiries .

Det Insp Warren Hines, from Force CID, urged anyone with information to come forward.