Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption The family of Bile Mohammed Siyad said they were left "devastated" by his death

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a father-of-two.

Bile Mohammed Siyad, 41, was stabbed in the head in Coventry Road, Small Heath on 3 November and died from his injuries in hospital on the same day.

Mr Siyad's family described him as "wonderful" and "hard-working".

Abdul Khaya, 41, of Bankes Road, Small Heath, was remanded into custody at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier and is due before Birmingham Crown Court on 8 November.

In a statement, Mr Siyad's family said: "Bile was a wonderful man, loved by his family, especially his two children; he was hard-working and well-respected in the community.

"His loss has devastated all who knew him and we would like to be left alone in our grief as we pull together as a family."