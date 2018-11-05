Image caption Part of the road was closed on Saturday for police investigation

The shooting of two boys on a doorstep outside a Halloween party has left residents fearful, a councillor says.

A 15-year-old boy suffered "serious internal injuries" when a bullet went through him before lodging in the stomach of a another boy, aged 14, in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Friday.

Chaman Lal said it was "really scary for residents, for something like this to have happened on their doorsteps".

Police do not believe the boys were targeted deliberately.

West Midlands Police said the bullet that hit the two teenagers went through the front and out the back of one of the boys before lodging in the other's stomach.

The force thinks the weapon was discharged from a car, which left the scene in Victoria Road at about 20:15 GMT.

Mr Lal, the Labour councillor for Soho and Jewellery Quarter, which covers the area, said: "It is terrible news, really scary for residents, for something like this to have happened on their doorsteps.

"What I have read in the media, at the moment, is that they think it is a random shooting, which makes it even worse, that innocent victims could be shot at is terrible.

"It is a decent, quiet area, not a crime-ridden area, so for something like this to happen is really worrying for me and residents in the area."

Image caption Police think the shots were fired from a car

Shabana Mahmood MP for Birmingham Ladywood said : "This is a truly shocking incident and my thoughts are with the two young boys who have been seriously injured and their family and friends at this difficult time.

"There is no place for violence in our community. These two boys were arriving at a Halloween party which also had a number of other children in attendance.

"It is truly appalling that they have been subjected to such a violent attack with such potentially life-changing consequences."

A spokeswoman for the nearby King Edward VI Handsworth Grammar School for Boys, said the school remained "extra vigilant" in "circumstances such as this".

Image caption Both boys are said to be in a stable condition after Friday's shooting

The 15-year-old has serious internal injuries, while the 14-year-old has had surgery to remove the bullet.

Both are said to be in stable condition, and they have spoken to police.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and motorists who may have dashboard camera footage of surrounding roads on Friday evening.