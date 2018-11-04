A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man stabbed in the head on Saturday.

The 41-year-old was attacked on Coventry Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries at about 05:00 GMT and died there a few hours later.

The West Midlands force confirmed the death on Sunday and said its detectives were following a number of lines of inquiry.

Det Insp Warren Hines said: "A man has tragically lost his life and we are still in the process of establishing what led to him sustaining these fatal injuries.

"Our thoughts remain with his family at what is a deeply distressing time and we are offering them all the support we can."