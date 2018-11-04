Murder arrest after woman dies in West Bromwich
A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman found injured at a house.
The woman, 60, was found at a property in Sussex Avenue, West Bromwich, at about 03:50 GMT on Saturday.
She died shortly after arriving at hospital. A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of her death.
The murder suspect is believed to be known to the woman. He remains in police custody for questioning.