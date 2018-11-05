Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Joseph Mason admitted three charges of fraud and was jailed for three years

A fraudster who impersonated famous jockeys to steal money from banks has been jailed.

In one instance, Joseph Mason, 40, used personal details he found online to pass security questions and steal thousands of pounds.

His crimes took place over three years and he was said to have made total gains of £25,500.

Mason, of Brantley Avenue, Wolverhampton, admitted three counts of fraud at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was jailed for three years on 1 November.

West Midlands Police said his crimes began in October 2014 at Barclays bank in Shrewsbury, where he posed as a famous jockey and, using personal details he found online, successfully answered security questions and stole £2,600.

Weeks later he did the same at a HSBC store in Acocks Green, Birmingham, and continued the spree for three years across the West Midlands, impersonating jockeys and a jeweller in order to withdraw large quantities of money from banks, the force said.

'Callous criminal'

He posed at different times as Joseph Fanning, National Hunt jockey Richard Johnson and Gavin Mack.

Police said Mason was caught on CCTV for most of the offences, where he was seen wearing a quilted jacket with khaki trousers and Adidas trainers.

He was identified through the footage and when officers searched his property, the matching clothes were found.

Police also recovered a mobile phone from his underwear which contained his victims' bank details.

Det Sgt Allan McDonald, from the force's economic crime unit, said: "Mason was a callous criminal who took pleasure in taking large amounts of money from hard working citizens."