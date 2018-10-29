Arrest after Belgrave Middleway hit-and-run death
- 29 October 2018
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died following a hit-and-run crash on a road in Birmingham.
A 23-year-old man was struck early on Sunday in Belgrave Middleway. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.
A 36-year-old man, from Birmingham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He handed himself into a police station, West Midlands Police said.