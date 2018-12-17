Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother Khaola Saleem were pronounced dead at the scene

A man has admitted murdering his ex-partner and her mother following a relationship breakdown.

Khaola Saleem, 49, and Raneem Oudeh, 22, were stabbed to death outside Ms Saleem's home in Solihull on 27 August.

Ms Oudeh's former partner Janbaz Tarin, 21, went on the run and was arrested three days later. The pair were married in an Islamic ceremony but their marriage was not recognised in UK law.

Tarin pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court.

Secret wife and children

Police described it as a pre-meditated ferocious attack.

West Midlands Police said it was "a brutal murder of two defenceless ladies by a man who had spent the day hunting them down".

Ms Oudeh had been on the phone to the police when the attack unfolded, the force added.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ms Oudeh's ex-partner Janbaz Tarin was charged with murder

The victims were attacked at Ms Saleem's home in Northdown Road shortly after 00:30 BST and were confirmed dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination concluded they had died from multiple stab wounds.

Ms Oudeh, who has a two-year-old son, and Mrs Saleem, who has five other children, were born in Syria.

Hunting them down

It emerged Ms Oudeh had dumped Tarin, of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, in the weeks before his attack after learning he had a secret wife and children back in the Middle East.

On the evening of the attack he followed Ms Saleem and her daughter to a shisha lounge before hunting them down elsewhere, police said.

Det Ch Supt Mark Payne said police were in contact with Ms Oudeh from the shisha lounge and were trying to reach her but failed to catch up with her before Tarin did.

He said: "As we were trying to get to her, she was moving on.

"We never got to the same place as she was tragically before the events unfolded."

The circumstances of the stabbing are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).