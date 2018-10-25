Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Richard Helm died after he was stabbed on Raven Crescent, Wolverhampton

A second man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-four who was stabbed to death.

Richard Helm, 37, was pronounced dead at Raven Crescent, in Ashmore Park, Wolverhampton, at about 05:15 BST on 12 October.

Ashley Wilson, 27, of Guernsey Drive, Solihull, was arrested on Wednesday morning, West Midlands Police said.

He will appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court later, also charged with two counts of criminal damage and arson.

Another man, Danny Cooper, 31, of Coneyford Road in Shard End, Birmingham, has also been charged with Mr Helm's murder.

He appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.