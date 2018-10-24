Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Richard Helm died after he was stabbed on Raven Crescent, Wolverhampton

A man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-four who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.

Richard Helm, 37, was pronounced dead after police were called to Raven Crescent, in Ashmore Park, at about 05:15 BST on 12 October.

Danny Cooper, 31, of Coneyford Road in Shard End, Birmingham, has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody.

Image caption A total of six men were arrested as part of investigations into Mr Helm's murder

Mr Cooper also faces two charges of assault, two of criminal damage and one charge of arson.

He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Of the five other men also arrested in connection with Mr Helm's murder, two have been released with no further action and three have been released on police bail, the force said.