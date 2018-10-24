Police probe 'unexplained' death of man in Birmingham
24 October 2018
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on grassland in Birmingham.
The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was found in Coventry Road, Small Heath, at about 19.00 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.
The force said the death is being treated as "unexplained".
A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is due to take place later, the force said.
