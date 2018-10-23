Image copyright Google Image caption The lorry driver was confirmed dead at the scene on Birmingham New Road in Tipton

A man has been killed after the lorry he was driving crashed into a tree.

Paramedics found him seriously injured in the cab after being called to the scene on Birmingham New Road, Tipton, at about 08:30 BST.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was confirmed dead at the scene after it "became apparent nothing could be done" to save him.

Police cordoned off the road for investigations.

The West Midlands force said the road would be closed for "several hours" and advised it was causing "significant delays".

The force is appealing for witnesses, or people with CCTV or dashcam footage, to make contact.