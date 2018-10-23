Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Labour councillor Chaman Lal suffered cuts to his hands during the robbery at his family's shop.

A man and woman have admitted multiple robberies, including one at knifepoint at a shop.

Birmingham city councillor Chaman Lal and his wife Vidya Wati were treated for minor injuries following the incident at their business, Upland Fruits, on Sandwell Road, Handsworth.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Leeroy Simpson, 45, and Zoe Gregory, 33, both of Avenue Road, Handsworth, pleaded guilty to robbery in connection.

They are set for a November sentencing.

Simpson admitted three further counts of robbery and three of having a bladed item in a public place.

Gregory pleaded guilty to a a second count of robbery.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened at Uplands Fruits in Handsworth shortly after midday on 23 September

The shop was targeted on 23 September, after which Mr Lal described his shock.

Simpson and Gregory were arrested the same day.

Ahead of their sentencing, due to take place on 13 November, the pair were remanded in custody.