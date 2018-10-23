Image copyright Family handout Image caption Edwin Michael Bradley was found dead at his flat

A man has denied the murder of a 65-year-old who was found dead inside his flat.

The body of Edwin Bradley was discovered at his property on St Thomas Close in Coalpool, Walsall, on 6 July.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Bradley died from blunt force trauma to his head.

Darren Barnes, 47, of Bloxwich Road, Walsall, denied his murder when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

He also denied stealing a hard drive and was remanded into custody until his trial set for 2 January.