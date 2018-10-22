Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Wilson was sentenced to six years

A man who killed a teenage pedestrian while driving under the influence of drugs has been jailed.

Charlie Heywood, 19, was struck by James Wilson's Mercedes on Birmingham Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, in June 2016, and declared dead at the scene.

Wilson, 21, from Chudleigh Grove, Great Barr, was driving three times over the legal limit for a prohibited drug, West Midlands Police said.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, he was given a six-year prison sentence.

Mr Heywood, also from Great Barr, was on his way home from a party when he was hit.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Charlie Heywood was a second year history student at University College London

Wilson was convicted of causing death while driving without due care while over the prescribed limit for drugs and while uninsured.

In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to serve a six-year driving ban upon his release.

Sgt Alan Hands from West Midlands Police said: "This was such a deeply saddening loss of a talented young man, who was just about to start his second year studying for a degree in history at University College London."