A secondary school is to ban pupils from speaking between lessons or face detention as part of a new "silent corridor" rule.

Students at Ninestiles in Acocks Green, Birmingham, will be expected to move around the building in silence from 5 November, a letter to parents said.

One mum said it would "alienate" hard-working students.

The academy said the policy would ensure children arrived "calmly and ready to learn".

Acting co-heads Alex Hughes and Andrea Stephens said behaviour needed to be maintained throughout the day.

The mum, who did not want to be named, said her daughter felt like she did not want to go to school any more.

"If it can alienate hard-working people like my daughter, then the school is going to struggle with some of the harder to reach children who are going to react even more.

"What you've got is a knee-jerk reaction to get behaviour under control very quickly, it will control behaviour but will not help them to learn.

"My daughter joked the school will have visiting hours next."

The letter said "noise is not permissible" once the school day has started and students will be expected to move in silence from assembly, at lesson changeover and towards communal areas.

Children will be able to talk in the eating area and on the field at break times.

The school, which has about 1,400 pupils and is rated "outstanding" by Ofsted, warned a 20-minute detention will be enforced for breaking the rules.

The letter said: "This will ensure students arrive calmly and ready to learn, and staff can give out any information they need to swiftly and easily."