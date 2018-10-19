Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarah Giles died after a crash in Kingsland Road, Kingstanding

A dangerous driver has admitted killing a woman in a crash during a police chase.

Branden Daniels, 20, was driving an Audi A3 when it smashed into a Volkswagen Golf carrying Sarah Giles in Kingstanding, Birmingham.

Ms Giles, 20, a passenger, died in the crash in Kingsland Road while two men in the car were critically injured.

Daniels admitted causing death by dangerous driving and will be sentenced on 23 November.

He also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Daniels, from Chingford Road, Kingstanding, had an IQ level at the "lowest on the spectrum"

Adjourning sentence, Judge Michael Chambers QC told Daniels: "You have had the courage to plead guilty to these offences that, as you recognise, are very serious matters.

"Although a very significant custodial sentence is inevitable, it is very important that the sentencing judge knows as much about you as is required.

"In the meantime, you must remain in custody."

In a statement released after her death, Ms Giles's parents paid tribute to their "loving daughter", saying: "She brought sunshine into the lives of everybody who knew her, with her wonderful smile and beautiful heart."