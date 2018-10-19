Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anne James was stabbed in the chest and back

A man has been found guilty of murdering his grandmother by stabbing her more than 30 times.

Gregory Irvin, 26, cut the throat of Anne James during the brutal knife attack at her home in Walsall on February 28.

Birmingham Crown Court had heard the cocaine-user had no recollection of killing the 74-year-old, saying it felt like "a dream".

Irvin, of Bilboe Road, Bilston, will be sentenced on 29 October.

The court heard Irvin stabbed Mrs James in the chest and back before he fled the scene. The murder weapon has never been found.

A neighbour discovered Mrs James and raised the alarm.

The court heard CCTV showed Irvin parked in the Highgate area and walking towards his grandmother's house before walking back about 15 minutes later.

Further analysis of DNA and swabs taken from his blue Mini and jacket also linked him to the murder, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Gregory Irvin will be sentenced on 29 October

West Midlands Police said Irvin gave no comment in police interviews when asked what happened.

During the trial, the court heard he had previously built up a £35,000 gambling debt.

Giving evidence, Irvin told the jury he had been hearing "devilish" voices and had difficulty sleeping.

Psychiatrist Nuwan Galappathie told the court Irvin was suffering from a depressive disorder and may have had a "meltdown" linked to autistic spectrum disorder.

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "This was a despicable crime by a compulsive liar, who shunned and manipulated the love and support offered by his family.

"This was someone Mrs James would have trusted as her grandson and who had always been welcomed into her home."