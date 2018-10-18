Image caption Liam Nolan resigned from the trust in May 2016

A head teacher whose academy trust was once praised by former Prime Minister David Cameron has been been found guilty of professional misconduct.

Liam Nolan was executive head teacher, CEO and accounting officer at Perry Beeches The Academy Trust in Birmingham until he resigned in May 2016.

At a misconduct hearing, the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) heard Mr Nolan was being paid two salaries.

His lawyer described Mr Nolan as "an absolutely rubbish finance officer".

The secretary of state will now make a decision on his future as a teacher.

Mr Nolan was paid two salaries totalling £280,000, one through supply company Nexus Schools Ltd, a private company contracted to help run the school.

Nexus then also paid Mr Nolan a further £160,000 for his services, via another private company, Liam Nolan Ltd, owned solely by Mr Nolan.

Schools in the trust had been praised by the Department of Education for setting "the bar for schools across the rest of the country".

But from 2016 the trust's performance declined and Mr Nolan resigned during an investigation by the Education Funding Agency.

'God of education'

Mr Nolan faced an allegation of unacceptable professional conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

At the hearing, Samantha Paxman, a lawyer representing the TRA, asked Mr Nolan about accounts for the year 2013-14. She said there was no reference to his role of chief executive officer.

She asked: "Is this because this was an arrangement you were trying to conceal?"

Mr Nolan said: "Absolutely not," adding the arrangement was "absolutely transparent".

She also asked him why he did not declare his links with Nexus on a declaration of interests form.

He admitted this was an error saying "nobody had told him that this was the form where it was to be declared".

Defending Mr Nolan, lawyer Andrew Faux told the panel he was once regarded as "the God of education".

"He was a fantastic inspirational head teacher, but an absolutely rubbish finance officer," Mr Faux said.