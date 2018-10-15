Image copyright Google Image caption Thieves took six cars in 10-minutes from the garage in Walsall

A garage owner managed to recover three stolen vehicles himself after becoming incensed that police failed to visit him after the thefts.

Thieves stole six cars in 10-minutes from Quick Fix Auto Centre, in Walsall.

Raf Ali said his family put out a plea on social media and followed up sightings. They found several missing vehicles around the Black Country.

West Midlands Police said detectives are investigating with forensic opportunities being explored.

Mr Ali said he was originally given a crime reference number by police and told an officer would visit the garage, but they did not show up.

He told the BBC: "I feel let down. All their reply was 'we've given you a crime reference number, sort it out with your insurance company'.

"I was in bits because they were other people's cars, other company's cars. I didn't know how they were going to react, how to inform people."

He said as a result of the break-in he lost out on a big contract and thousands of pounds worth of business.

Image caption Raf Ali said he was left feeling "in bits" after the break-in

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called at 7.30am on Saturday to reports of a burglary of Reservoir Place, Walsall, where a number of vehicles had been stolen.

"Forensic opportunities are being explored and the case has been passed to detectives on the initial investigation team.

"Details of the vehicles taken have been circulated on police systems.

"We appreciate the distress and financial impact that this burglary has had on the business, and our investigation continues."