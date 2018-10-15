Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Christopher Harm was pronounced dead on Engine Lane in Brierley Hill at about 01:00 BST on Saturday

A man has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Christopher Harm who was found stabbed to death in a car park.

Mr Harm, 25, from Durham, was pronounced dead at the scene on Engine Lane in Brierley Hill, Dudley, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

Glen Elvin, 25, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police said two other men arrested on Saturday would face no further action.

In a family statement on Monday, Mr Harm was described as a "loving son, dad and brother".

Det Insp Harry Harrison, from the force's homicide team, said the family had been told about the murder charge.