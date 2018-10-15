Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police said Richard Helm died after he was stabbed on Raven Crescent, Wolverhampton, on Friday

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a father-of-four who died in a stabbing on Friday.

Police named the 37-year-old as Richard Helm and said a post-mortem examination confirmed he died of a stab wound.

Officers were called to Raven Crescent, in Ashmore Park, Wolverhampton, at about 05:15 BST on Friday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The West Midlands force said a 27-year-old man handed himself in at a police station on Sunday night.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Three men had already been arrested on suspicion of Mr Helm's murder.

Two have been released on police bail with strict conditions. and the third, police say, has been released with no further action to be taken.

In a statement, Mr Helm's family said: "We love and deeply miss him so much."