A man found stabbed to death in a car park in Brierley Hill has been named as Christopher Harm.

West Midlands Police said the 25-year-old was pronounced dead on Engine Lane, close to the Merry Hill complex, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody after detectives were granted extra time for questioning.

Two other men arrested on Saturday will face no further action, the force said.

In a statement, Mr Harm's family described him as a "loving son, dad and brother."

Det Insp Harry Harrison, from West Midlands Police, said it is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.