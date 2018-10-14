Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Fire Service left the scene at 16:10 BST on Saturday

A fire that broke out at a large derelict factory unit close to the scene of a similar blaze was "deliberate", the fire service said.

Residents reported seeing smoke coming from the building on Priory Road in Aston, Birmingham, at about 10:25 BST on Saturday, the fire service said.

The building, which was derelict, was on the same road as another unit which caught fire in August.

It is due to be demolished soon, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Aaron Adshead, crew manager at Aston fire station said: "We believe that the fire was started deliberately.

"We extinguished the fire, made the building safe and handed over responsibility to the council.

"They are to demolish it in the next few weeks."