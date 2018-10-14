Men released over Brierley Hill car park stab death
Two men have been released without charge after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man found stabbed to death in car park.
The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead on Engine Lane, close to the Merry Hill complex in Brierley Hill, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday.
The men, aged 30 and 27, face no further action, West Midlands Police said.
A 25-year-old man, also arrested on Saturday, remains in police custody.