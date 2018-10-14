Image copyright @Wton_Fire Image caption Specialists have assessed the structural damage to the building

A windmill in Wolverhampton has been destroyed in a suspected gas blast.

Fire crews were called to the Grade II-listed building on Windmill Lane in the Castlecroft area of the city at about 19:40 BST on Saturday.

Police said the "significant structural damage" appeared to have been caused by a boiler explosion. It is believed that no-one was injured.

Councillor Wendy Thompson said on Twitter: "This is terrible. A wonderful historic landmark."

"Do hope everyone is safe," the councillor for the Tettenhall and Wightwick ward added.

'Really sad'

One resident, Victoria Jones, has set up a donation page to raise £500 for the man that calls the windmill home.

In a statement posted on the page, she said: "Last night an awful explosion took place... not only did this destroy a historic building but also a man's home and memories.

"Let's pull together as a community to help raise some money to help him get back on feet."

Skip Twitter post by @Wton_fire Crews are assessing the structure of the windmill ...windmill lane is closed junction of castlecroft lane due to the unsafe structure 🚒🚒 pic.twitter.com/9QaEHqCFoE — Wolverhampton Fire (@Wton_fire) October 13, 2018 Report

Councillor Jane Stevenson said: "I am so sorry to see this. A beautiful landmark in this part of Wolverhampton. Hoping nobody was hurt."

Resident Paul Millington said "Really sad to see this happen to such a beautiful old building and landmark in our area."

West Midlands Police said officers were called by the fire service at about 20:30 and helped with temporary road closures.

A spokeswoman for the force said no injuries had been reported on the police log.