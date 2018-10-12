Image copyright Google Image caption Birmingham's House of Fraser is still known to many as Rackhams - the department store that predated House of Fraser's tenure

A department store that was set for closure after its owner went into administration has been saved, according to staff sources.

House of Fraser on Corporation Street in Birmingham, affectionately known as Rackhams, currently employs more than 600 staff.

The store was one of dozens earmarked to shut before the chain, which went into administration, was bought by Sports Direct for £90m.

House of Fraser is yet to comment.

Staff told the BBC they were given the news earlier this week, but were given no more information.

House of Fraser has not yet confirmed the news officially and has not responded to requests for comment.